For example, say there is a call option with a strike price of $50 for a stock. Now, say there is another call option for the same stock with a strike price of $50 if the stock price is below $60, but the strike price becomes $55 if the stock price goes above $60. Which of these options would be worth more, directionally speaking?

  • Is this option American- or European-style? – Flux 11 mins ago
  • I strongly suggest that you ask this interesting question on quant.stackexchange.com instead. – Flux 9 mins ago

