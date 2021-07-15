0

I have an in-the-money call option that expires shortly and I see further upward potential of the underlying stock, so I decide to roll over to a longer expiration date.

Now, if I choose to roll up to a higher strike price, say 5 dollars up, I can lock in some profit. When I submitted the order to the market, I saw Ask/Bid was -8.3/0.5, I asked -8 and the order was accepted. My question is, can the order be filled(theoretically), and can I get more than the rolling-up difference?

Improve this question
New contributor
StopBuy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

When placing spread orders to roll a position, never trade at the market's price when the bid/ask spread is that wide. The midpoint is a reasonable place to expect a fill and I would start start working the order at an even better price.

Suppose the quote for a diagonal roll of a long call (up and out) is $3.25 x $3.75. Selling the spread for $3.25 means that you would be selling the call at a lower strike and buying a call at a higher strike for a later expiration for a credit of $3.25 if you traded at the market. $3.50 would be a reasonable expectation for a fill.

It's not clear from your description what your quote of -8.3/0.5 represents. Is that the market quote for the spread order to roll your long call up and out? While quotes are usually positive (-8.3 ?), custom combo orders can be negative (and orders where the legs have very wide B/A spreads) so more details are necessary. If you want an accurate answer, you should provide the bid/ask quotes for the two options that you are looking at.

And no, you will not get more than the strike price difference when rolling up. Not even the strike price difference. And if rolling to a later expiration, it will be much less since you'll be paying more time premium for the longer dated call.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

StopBuy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.