I’ve never had a sugar daddy before but my friend recently made a seeking arrangements and met a very trustworthy guy on there and told me to try it out. And I did. We talked for a few weeks and I felt I trusted him, we would send pics etc. He offered to pay off my credit card which I agreed to and gave him my info. He made a payment of 1,000 but the next day it was reversed. He had some excuse and offered to make a payment into my debit card which I also agreed to as this was a different bank account I don’t use and have no money in. He made a payment of 1,900 but it was again reversed. He asked me to send 1,850 to his “vendor” and he would make another payment for me. I made the payment on PayPal Thinking I had the money but then the bank also reversed the payment of 1,900 so now I’m negative 1,850 in my bank account. I tried to contact PayPal and get a refund or dispute it and was denied. Is there anything I can do about this? Can I tell my bank without explaining the whole story? I know I’m very stupid for agreeing to this and I’m very embarrassed but and this point I just want my account back to normal. No need to rude comments I’m already very aware the mistake I made.