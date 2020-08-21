This is a large-scale scam operation
This is not a local, inside-the-USA "sugar daddy" who loves you but is a jerk with money.
This is an international scam operation that is working scams against many Americans at the same time, and crossing them up against each other. The perpetrators are in Pakistan, Belarus, Yemen or some other location beyond the reach of US extradition. These people are professional and smart.
Your first $1000 came from another American, who was either conned into sending the money, or simply their bank account was hacked. This was reversed quickly because it was discovered. Scammers try this a lot, hoping to luck onto a bank account that isn't watched very closely, e.g. of a senior citizen.
The second $1900 was pretty much the same thing. This time they got lucky, and the money stayed around long enough to "con" you into wiring them $1850 of it. And you should not have done that because it violated banking and money-laundering laws (sending money because someone sent you money is how terror is financed).
You don't really have any recourse over the poor soul who sent you the $1900. They too are victims of a scam. Your only recourse is to reverse the $1850 PayPal payment, and you need to work very forcefully with PayPal to get this done. And you need to hurry.
It may be helpful to file a police report, but keep in mind your local Barney Fife isn't going to investigate an international swindling ring. It ain't gonna happen. The value of a police report is that lying on a police report for personal gain is a serious crime with huge consequences if caught. Which means companies like PayPal will take your claim more seriously if you swore a police report.
Lessons learned
Never, ever, ever send money on PayPal in "Friends and Family" mode, which is almost irreversible. (and I bet it said that, and I bet you ignored it).
-
Only use "Purchases" mode which gives you Buyer Protection (reversibility).
-
Likewise, NEVER send Zelle. In fact don't even sign up for it. It's the same problem; it's irreversible.
-
Likewise, NEVER send Western Union. There is no reason to ever use that. Anyone asking you to is always a scammer (especially if it's a family member saying they are in trouble in a foreign country blah blah).
Never even tie PayPal to a bank account nor debit card. Use a credit card only with PayPal. This protects you better from these kinds of scams.
Never, ever, ever send money back to someone who sent you money. Especially never send the money back a different way than they sent you. Even if it turned out to be legit, this would be money laundering. If someone "overpaid" you, ask your banker or PayPal how to internally reverse the entire transaction -- this is not a second transaction in the other direction! This is nullifying the transaction. And then have them send you the correct amount of money. Generally overpaying is always a scam.
"Sugar daddy" sites are often scams because it's so easy for criminals to sit in Yemen and pretend to be someone who loves you, and the power of those emotions make it very easy for them to work confidence games.
Generally the idea of "something for nothing" should be viewed with distrust.