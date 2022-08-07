A sugar daddy says that if I want my monthly allowance of $1,000, then I need to give him my Twitter account login. I know this is a scam. However, what is the point of that? He doesn't want bank account details or anything, just my Twitter password.

Note that the Twitter account is a throwaway. There is no phone number or email attached to it, just a fake name, fake birthday, etc. The only thing I can think of is the IP address of where the account was created, but I am not sure how important that is.

Allegedly, the sugar daddy in question plans on paying through PayPal rather than via bank transfer and has "proof" of having made transfers to other people. He claims that the point is to show that I am committed, which is the dumbest reason I have ever heard.