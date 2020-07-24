I really like a house and I am prepared to put in an offer at the asking price. I think this is a good price for this house considering the current value of houses in this area and from my personal experience in the last few months trying to buy a house.

I am in a strong position as I am a first time buyer, already have a mortgage in principle for higher than I would need to borrow for this price and have a 15% deposit which is what some UK lenders are currently requiring.

However I am worried that I could put in an offer for the asking price, pay for expensive solicitor fees, surveys etc. and then get outbid. I appreciate this is always a risk associated with buying a house but I would like to mitigate this as much as possible.

I previously had a viewing booked for a house which then got cancelled due to the seller already selling the house. Could I ask the estate agent / vendor to remove the house off of the market and cancel any viewings as a condition of my offer -similar to what happened to me?.

Is there anything else I could do to make sure my offer got accepted and I do not get outbid?