I live & work in the UK. A few weeks ago, I had an offer accepted on a house (I am a first time buyer). I had initially offered a bit lower than the asking price, that offer was rejected, and I ended up offering the asking price- and asking the sellers to include some fixtures & furnishings. This offer was accepted.

Since then, the coronavirus has broken out in the UK, and the markets have all dropped considerably (I was intending to put money saved in a Lifetime ISA toward the deposit- so this has obviously lost considerable value). Most things I've read are saying that we have no idea how long term the impact of the coronavirus will be on the financial markets, or whether it will impact the housing market in terms of house prices. Mortgage rates are already very low, so are unlikely to get any lower, particularly now that the Bank of England base rate has been dropped to 0.1%.

I'm unsure what to do regarding the offer I have put in on the house. I am not buying for any reason other than owning my own home, and to establish that for myself and my family. I am fortunate that my job is relatively secure- even if there were to be a recession, and even if I were to lose my job, I have a trade to fall back on which is still in a growth industry in the UK. My experience to date has been that it generally takes me between 1-2 months to apply, interview for & receive an offer for a job.

So, given that I am not looking at the house for any reason other than to establish a home (i.e. it is not primarily a financial investment), should I contact the vendors to reduce my offer, given all the uncertainty going on at the moment?

If so, how would it be best to approach this, and how much should I reduce my offer by? If not, why not?

Are there any other factors that I should be taking into consideration here? If it makes a difference- there is no chain on the sellers' end, and I heard recently that they had also had an offer accepted, so was expecting to hear on completion dates relatively soon.

  • 2
    Your offer was accepted. That ship has almost certainly sailed. – ChrisInEdmonton 1 hour ago
  • "I was intending to put money saved in a Lifetime ISA toward the deposit- so this has obviously lost considerable value" – why is that? – marktristan 43 mins ago
  • Why are you calling the people who are selling you the house "vendors"? – Michael 28 mins ago
  • @ChrisInEdmonton in England and Wales, it doesn't sail until exchange of contracts, which is typically very close to the end of the whole process – AakashM 13 mins ago
  • I would invite non-England-and-Wales readers to read en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gazumping for background – AakashM 12 mins ago
Talk to your lawyer, now. Whether there is any recourse will depend on how the contract was laid out. This is not the time to save consulting fees by posting a question online.

You are proposing to gazunder. I can't speak for what might be 'best' for you personally, but I don't know of anyone who thinks this is a noble practice.

how would it be best to approach this

Tell your conveyancer to tell the seller's conveyancer. Both these parties might try and talk you out of it.

