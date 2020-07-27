The question comes in how much do you like the house? If you like it, and can see yourself living there for the next 25 years you may consider writing a letter to the owners about how you see yourself living in the home. This would might include raising children, and decorating ideas. There are some cases, that I read about, where lower bids win because of such a letter. This may not work if you are dealing with institutional ownership of the property, but can work if you can make a human connection.

Another thing to play in your favor is the financial position you are in. I would include that with any letter you write. While you won't win against a cash buyer, you may win against someone with 10% down and a slightly higher bid.

In your agent's estimation how serious are they about best and final? You may put in a bid with the understanding that you can go a bit higher. They may come back to you with, "well if you can go 1,888 higher the house is yours".

If this house is not perfect that do not feel obligated to go max price. There will be other homes that come up for sale.