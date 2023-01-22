I am thinking about making a cash offer for a house, below the current asking price. I would like to make (at least) a rough calculation of a sensible offer amount.

First what I have read already:

Also, a summary of the general situation: it is January/soon February 2023 in the U.S., and real estate is suffering from low supply and low demand simultaneously. Thus the low demand has not led to very much lower prices, relative to the quite high prices during the corona virus economic disturbances. But prices have dropped somewhat over the last several months, and houses now stay on the market a bit longer.

The house last sold in September of 2005. The initial offering (five weeks ago) was at a nominal 41% markup from the 2005 price. But one week ago the price was lowered to be at a 36% markup.

According to the CPI inflation calculator, a 2005 dollar corresponds to a December 2022 amount of $1.49. So naively, I might think a 17-year markup of 49% is reasonable, from the seller's point of view. One factor to consider, however, is that September 2005 is quite near to the peak of the housing bubble; that selling price from 17 years ago perhaps deserves a haircut.

For example, if we take 15% off for the bubble effect, than apply my 49% via the CPI inflation, we arrive at a markup of 27%. I could make the resulting number my maximum price, and make a slightly (at least not insulting) lower offer.

I have two questions regarding these thoughts. Specifically, I wonder if the CPI calculator is a good choice for what I am doing. Here is discussed an HPI (housing price index), and there is an on-line calculator: https://www.fhfa.gov/DataTools/Tools/Pages/HPI-Calculator.aspx

By plugging in my locality, this HPI tool suggests that the 17-year markup for inflation should be more like 55-60%. If this is appropriate, then the current asking price is nearly right where it should be. So then maybe I can hope for a lower price just due to the convenience of a cash transaction? What is a rule of thumb, 8% off for the convenience? I don't know.

More generally, is my approach any good? I'd be curious of any other approach that you might suggest.