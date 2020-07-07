I was emailed by an HR representative about an executive assistant job for an up and coming wine company that was expanding to the U.S. I have administrative experience and applying online so I was not surprised to see an offer. The job would have me work remotely while the CEO and his team can travel to the U.S from Italy (because of COVID travel restrictions.) Its been about 2.5 weeks since the email correspondent has begun with my "employer" and he is now asking me for bank details to wire me money for bitcoin purchases. I ignored some of my bad gut feelings because there were "explanations" to some of the things I found strange but this is a huge red flag that and I want to get others' input. My list of concerns/explanations are as follows:
- Only phone interview- had legit +34 number that came from Spain/Italy
- No background check- It was for imminent hire (they told me that they couldn't give me the 2 weeks) and maybe it's not possible to do a background from Italy for someone in the U.S
- I couldn't find any information on the company- they had a @bussnesname.com email address that I'm assuming not everyone can just get for a few $1000 scams
- Not very good at English- If they really are native to Italy I would expect it, I usto work with people from Spain that were very professional but didn't always translate everything perfectly. (English is hard!)
- The website they gave me had no contact numbers or way to contact anyone within the company- It was a very nice website, professional looking.
- There was no in-person interview- Again there in Italy so it would make sense for them not to have an office space yet.
- I can not find the HR person or my boss online- if they really are a small business they may not be as plugged in yet because they never had to be.
- The job description was very copied past and included a "payment option" as if I would like to get payed money of bi-weekly- I have never seen the payment option but there was an offer letter so that something right? The bottom also included a company name with copyright.
- The salary was more than I expected for "small business" can afford almost 100k- most executive assists are in the 100k range and maybe the company got a large lone or is own by a rich person.
- The task that I am given feel like more of a choir, find storage spaces, office equipment, cleaning companies, find hotel quotes for me and the 6 team member etc.- The guy is kind of on me, he asks for updates on the task will call me out if I relay to late and wants a breakdown of how I sent my time.
- Last one. The bitcoin thing, he asked me to visit 2 ATM that sell bitcoin but told me to not try to search it because most have expensive charges. He said the company needed bitcoin to pay a company for stands to hole wine in storage. I really can't justify this because it just to weird. Also, he keeps saying how important this is and that he is putting his reputation on the line so it's up to me to follow threw. Please help! I gave them my routing number and account number so they could set up a direct deposit but now he is saying that money will be wired in for my salary and bitcoin. He was also very clear and said: "Also please remember the main thing, *****: the type of your bank account is "personal", so during the first four weeks, when you work remotely, all our remittances will be sent with the marks: "for personal use" only. To avoid any questions from the Tax Department. Your salary remittance will be sent with a personal mark as well."