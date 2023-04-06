So someone is offering me bi-weekly $1,500 checks for services. I know the typical scam is: send check, check clears, they request money back, and after a couple weeks the check is found fraudulent and withdrawn, leaving you negative.

The thing is, this guy has agreed to my condition that I do not spend, send, or move a single cent of that check for 2+ weeks until the bank has 100% verified it. This way, if it's fake, the money is revoked but I'm not liable for anything.

But then, once the weeks have passed, he wants me to buy bitcoin with it. And keep it. And keep my savings in bitcoin.

How do I stand to lose/how does he stand to gain if I do this? I can only think of him asking for money at a later date. But we agreed that I won't do so if he asks. Is he just going to beg for it back and threaten the police on me if I don't? Or am I being paranoid? Does this sound legit, if complex?