It's almost tiring to say this, but...

IF YOU HAVE TO ASK WHETHER IT'S A SCAM, RUN!!!

Of COURSE this is a scam, and it's a variation of the 'Nigerian prince' scam, where they send you a check, asking you to deposit it and then send a portion back to them or on to one or more others.

You could VERY easily find yourself in deep legal hot water if what you're being asked to do is interpreted as money laundering, and almost certainly that's what this is. What better way to "wash" dirty money than to use unsuspecting but trusting dupes to receive the dirty money and then 'clean' it through their bank accounts?

So far it sounds as though you haven't done anything that could get you into trouble, and you were smart enough to seek advice, so please heed it - get away from this thing as fast as can move and click your mouse.

Don't correspond with these people any further, don't delete any records of emails or other correspondence you've had with them (for your own wellbeing you want to hang on to this stuff for awhile), and don't do anything further as far as the job goes.

I know people are advising you to ask for the money you've already earned, but I would get away from this as quickly as possible and with as little fuss as I could manage. Whatever you walk away from in terms of earnings should be considered the cost of learning a more valuable lesson about how and what to look for these kinds of situations in the future. And be thankful you didn't do anything foolish, like make money transfers for them, before figuring out (correctly) that these people are crooks.

Even if their goal was to get free work out of you, walking away from whatever you should have been paid is still cheaper than the risk you run having anything further to do with them.