I have applied for a job as a translator in a UK based company via Indeed, working from home. Everything about it looked legit - regular contact information, addresses, interview (even though conducted by phone), normal job hours, employment contract etc.

Was hired for a probationary period of 30 days, first day went well and everything was fine and dandy (they gave me corporate email, access to their online platform and a translation task to complete). Come afternoon of the second day, I receive a task to register on 2 different sites and send confirmation.

[Links removed]

These are... money exchange platforms? I started asking questions and they told me it was standard procedure for their project managers to use these platforms to receive payment from clients and then distribute it to project participants (even though monthly salary is to be paid on my bank account?)

I am very nervous about all of this. Could this be a scam?

EDIT: Forgot to mention, when I first gave them the IBAN for the bank account they said they were not collaborating with that (admittedly minor) bank and asked me to open an account with another bank from a list (all of them reputable and well known banks.)

  • Yes this is a scam. I will edit out the links to eliminate the benefit those sites would receive from having it linked to stackexchange. Full answer incoming. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
    Some questions: Are you in the UK? Are you / will you be one of these "project managers"? If they're setting you up to receive money from "clients" and distribute it to others, that screams scam. If you're outside the UK, it might be an easy way to pay you, although (claiming) they will pay you via your bank account makes that dubious. – TripeHound 1 hour ago
  • I am outside the UK, sorry for not clarifying earlier. They told me (and wrote on the contract) that the payment was to be received on my bank account (for which they asked for an IBAN) EDIT: they also told me that after said probationary period I might become on of these "project managers" – NewG 1 hour ago
  • @NewG Have you been paid yet? I assume UK law requires first payment to come within 30 days of starting work... – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
  • I have not, this is only my second day of work. – NewG 1 hour ago
Never transfer money 'on behalf of' someone else. Never personally register for something that requires you to perform cash transactions in your own name, on behalf of your company.

If you haven't gotten paid yet, I would immediately demand payment by the method already agreed - which per your answer is your bank account. Changing payment terms like this is common scam work. They may be simply trying to get free translation work out of you, while they also set you up to either participate in money laundering, or otherwise steal money from you in various ways.

It's almost tiring to say this, but...

IF YOU HAVE TO ASK WHETHER IT'S A SCAM, RUN!!!

Of COURSE this is a scam, and it's a variation of the 'Nigerian prince' scam, where they send you a check, asking you to deposit it and then send a portion back to them or on to one or more others.

You could VERY easily find yourself in deep legal hot water if what you're being asked to do is interpreted as money laundering, and almost certainly that's what this is. What better way to "wash" dirty money than to use unsuspecting but trusting dupes to receive the dirty money and then 'clean' it through their bank accounts?

So far it sounds as though you haven't done anything that could get you into trouble, and you were smart enough to seek advice, so please heed it - get away from this thing as fast as can move and click your mouse.

Don't correspond with these people any further, don't delete any records of emails or other correspondence you've had with them (for your own wellbeing you want to hang on to this stuff for awhile), and don't do anything further as far as the job goes.

I know people are advising you to ask for the money you've already earned, but I would get away from this as quickly as possible and with as little fuss as I could manage. Whatever you walk away from in terms of earnings should be considered the cost of learning a more valuable lesson about how and what to look for these kinds of situations in the future. And be thankful you didn't do anything foolish, like make money transfers for them, before figuring out (correctly) that these people are crooks.

Even if their goal was to get free work out of you, walking away from whatever you should have been paid is still cheaper than the risk you run having anything further to do with them.

