I've been applying for jobs recently, and got the following email today:

From: Charles Edward (redacted@gmail.com)

Date: Mon, Mar 9, 2020, 9:41 AM

Subject: !!! New message for your Indeed Application !!!

To: Redacted (redacted@gmail.com)

Welcome Top Candidate,

The application you submitted has been accepted, This is a full time position but can also be part time, as you will be helping me and your duties will include but are not limited to; Running errands, shopping, supervisions and monitoring, scheduling programs, flights and keeping me up to date with my schedule. You will also act as an alternative telephone correspondence when I'm away, Make regular contacts and drop-offs on my behalf, Handle and monitor my financial activities.

I'm Charles Edward and i'm 62 years old. Am working as an independent real estate attorney and I have been a local and international successful entrepreneur and sometimes invest in the real estate market which makes me travel often within and outside the state working on various independent projects. I will maintain a fair degree of flexibility in terms of working around your other commitments. I will provide clear set of instructions for each task i need done and sufficient funds to cover all errands.

Currently, I am in Toronto meeting with partners. I will be back in 3 weeks to arrange a formal interview with you and for necessary paperwork. Please note that this position is not office-based for now because of my frequent travels and tight schedules. The hours vary as some weeks you will be busier than others and you also get to choose your own hours, but the pay stays constant. I have a number of things you could help me with this week if you will be within reach for me.

You will receive Six Hundred and Thirty Dollars ( $620) weekly , health insurance, 401(k) plan and paid time off which we will discuss in further details when we meet. If you are interested, confirm the below information.

Name :

Full Address :

Apt #:

City/State/ZipCode:

Cell Phone :

Current Occupation :

Email :

Once I have received your application details, I will get back to you with the task for the week ahead. Its important for me to make the necessary steps before I get back from my business trip.

Charles Edward