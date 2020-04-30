Brother Ivan rents 500 sq ft flat (46.45 sq m) in Hong Kong for $20K HKD (2580 USD)/month. Lease contract states he can't terminate until expiry in Dec 2021. Landlord is CKAH (Cheung Kong Asset Holdings). Their after-tax profits were 30 billion HKD in 2019, and 41.6 billion in 2018. Owner Li Ka-shing's net worth is $30 billion USD. We're RILED!

Pro democracy protest started in June 2019, crippled his business, and he incomes less. He requested rent reduction, but Chief Manager for Leasing refused. When COVID-19 arrived Hong Kong in Dec 2019 he again asked for a rent reduction, but Chief Manager for Leasing again refused. They didn't answer why they can't reduce.

Any ideas to convince them please?

Even if CKAH let him terminate, H.K. rental market is too hot now! Ivan can't find cheap flat.