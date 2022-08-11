One thing that I'm trying to get my head around is why bills are so much of an issue in the UK when they are nothing compared to rents in Hong Kong, e.g. a 1-bed flat costs ~£1500/month in Hong Kong vs ~£600/month in UK. Why is Britain crippled by bills of several hundred pounds per month while Hong Kongers can cope with rents that are much much more expensive (£1000/month more expensive, if not more)?

PS The UK has a higher salary (median and minimum) than Hong Kong.

Minimum wage (hourly): Hong Kong (HKD 37.5, around £4) UK (£9.50)

Median monthly wage: Hong Kong (HKD 18700 https://www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/scode210.html, around £2000) UK (£2648, https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours)