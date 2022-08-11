0

One thing that I'm trying to get my head around is why bills are so much of an issue in the UK when they are nothing compared to rents in Hong Kong, e.g. a 1-bed flat costs ~£1500/month in Hong Kong vs ~£600/month in UK. Why is Britain crippled by bills of several hundred pounds per month while Hong Kongers can cope with rents that are much much more expensive (£1000/month more expensive, if not more)?

PS The UK has a higher salary (median and minimum) than Hong Kong.

Minimum wage (hourly): Hong Kong (HKD 37.5, around £4) UK (£9.50)

Median monthly wage: Hong Kong (HKD 18700 https://www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/scode210.html, around £2000) UK (£2648, https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours)

  • I don't think you're really comparing apples to apples here. How much is that median £2000/mo worker actually spending on housing? I suspect it's not £1500, because that doesn't leave them with much for anything else.
    – glibdud
    24 mins ago
  • @glibdud that's true, but even if we divide the rents by two, it's still a huge difference. My question really is, why can Hong Kongers pay so much in rent but Brits can't afford to pay their bills with a higher salary and a much lower rent?
    – cacaki
    20 mins ago

