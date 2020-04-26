From Investopedia:

An example of commercial paper is when a retail firm is looking for short-term funding to finance some new inventory for an upcoming holiday season. The firm needs $10 million and it offers investors $10.1 million in face value of commercial paper in exchange for $10 million in cash, according to prevailing interest rates. In effect, there would be a $0.1 million interest payment upon maturity of the commercial paper in exchange for the $10 million in cash, equating to an interest rate of 1%.

This looks and smells very much like corporate bonds. Except for: 1. They aren't registered with the SEC 2. They can't be longer than 270 days

Is there any difference between commercial papers and corporate bonds?