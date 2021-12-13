The Bank of England is soon to announce if it's going to put its interest rate up or not. I own a lot of UK corporate bonds. Specifically, I have a big investment in one of those unit trusts that holds loads of them.

Purely theoretically, what should happen to the value of such an investment if the Bank of England interest rate goes up? I feel like I could argue it either way. For example, I could argue that the value should go up because increasing interest rates tend to make people invest more and spend less. Similarly, I could argue that it should go down because any given bond becomes slightly less valuable when new bonds start competing with it. Is there any conventional schools of economics that gives a straight answer?