A hypothetical investor buy a corporate bond on Dec 5, 2020 and pays $1000 dollars of accrued interest. The bond then pays him $1500 dollars of interest on March 1, 2021. I claim that $1000 dollars of accrued interest is deductible on his 2021 income tax return. It is not deductible on his 2020 income tax return. This is true even if he does not itemize. The reason for this is that $1000 of the $1500 he got in March was his own money. Do I have this right?

The investor lives in the United States.