It is common knowledge that if you are the "average investor" and are looking to invest money in the long term, you should invest into low-cost ETFs or mutual funds and hope to track the market, not beat it (as that is more sustainable in the long run). But a lot of people are not the "average investor", and might not even know it. My main question would be what situations would ETFs/mutual fund not be the best options?

A secondary one would be who is the "average investor"? Would it be a measure of how much money they have to invest or someone with not enough time to research individual stocks so effectively value invest?