I keep seeing the advice of "do not time the market and invest regularly you will eventually be winning over time".

This advice is often illustrated by a graph of different index funds and show that over a 10-20 year period you end up earning money no matter what happened to the market in the short-term.

But when I take a look at some indexes like the Nikkei 225:

It looks like if you invested between 1990 and 2000 you are still barely getting your money back. And It does not seem to compensate for inflation (but maybe the index funds are updated each year to take inflation into account?).

I've read a few questions about timing the market, and I do agree that you can't beat the market and that you can't really time it accurately. My question is about how safe it is in the long run to regularly invest in it. And if there's a response for situations like the Nikkei's one.

Is the response to invest in multiple indexes funds and it averages out as a win? I've been working for a couple of years and my money is just sitting in low return accounts (~0.5% to 2% a year), as inflation is quite low nowadays it does not really matter but I've been wondering what to do to start investing.