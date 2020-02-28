20

I keep seeing the advice of "do not time the market and invest regularly you will eventually be winning over time".

This advice is often illustrated by a graph of different index funds and show that over a 10-20 year period you end up earning money no matter what happened to the market in the short-term.

But when I take a look at some indexes like the Nikkei 225:

Nikkei 225 index

It looks like if you invested between 1990 and 2000 you are still barely getting your money back. And It does not seem to compensate for inflation (but maybe the index funds are updated each year to take inflation into account?).

I've read a few questions about timing the market, and I do agree that you can't beat the market and that you can't really time it accurately. My question is about how safe it is in the long run to regularly invest in it. And if there's a response for situations like the Nikkei's one.

Is the response to invest in multiple indexes funds and it averages out as a win? I've been working for a couple of years and my money is just sitting in low return accounts (~0.5% to 2% a year), as inflation is quite low nowadays it does not really matter but I've been wondering what to do to start investing.

  • 2
    There are times when it's easy to beat the market. Most of the time, it's not. For example, the first decade of this century is often called the Lost Decade. The S&P 500 with dividend reinvestment lost about 10% for that 10 year period. That's not hard to beat with some disciplined risk management. Change the dates from the end of the GFC until now and the return is nearly 500% which few will beat. The average Joe is preoccupied with employment and life and therefore should just buy through the highs and lows and stay the course. – Bob Baerker 20 hours ago
  • 2
    When you say "invested between 1990 and 2000 you are still barely getting your money back", how do you imagine the investment is done? (buying at the start and sitting on it is very different from buying $X every Y time until the end.) – bobsburner 4 hours ago
  • 1
    There's a subtle difference between do not time the market and do not try to time the market. If you knew that you could time the market, you absolutely should do it. The problem is, you can't actually know that for sure, and most people who try to time the market do poorly at it. – dwizum 1 hour ago
  • Nothing is bulletproof in financial advice. Even letting a chimpanzee pick your stocks works some of the time – DJClayworth 58 mins ago
  • Maxime, you asked a really interesting question at the bottom, which is unfortunately getting overlooked. Would you consider changing the title of your question to, "How safe it is in the long run to regularly invest in the stock market?" – jpaugh 33 mins ago
It's not pretending to be bulletproof advice. You'll certainly lose money some of the time. That's just how it is in the stock market. "Don't try to time the market" is advice that an average Joe can't possibly consistently know how the market will do and always make the right decision. If you buy consistently, sometimes you will be buying high and sometimes you will be buying low. But assuming the stock market moves up most of the time, you'll come out ahead.

Let's take your chart as an example. The money put into the market in the '90s would have suffered a loss of value. But if you stuck with the plan and continued investing consistently, you would also have put money in the market in 2003, 2011, and other local minima. Investments from lows in 2003 and 2011 would be up 250% at this point. Over time, you'll catch the good points and the bad points but overall you'll win.

An important point that is easy to miss: the chart you're showing appears to be a price index, this excludes dividends that were paid out over time. Look at the Nikkei-225 total return index (N225TR) to see the actual returns you would have made just by being in the market. In the long term timing really isn't that important.

Time in the market beats timing the market.

The following graphics (from personalfinanceclub, found on reddit) do a great deal in explaining why this works well when you are only planning on saving, rather than making tons of money:

how to time the market major market crashes terrible timing buys at bottom slow and steady invest early and often

  • Nitpick: Brittany's strategy wasn't "Perfect". A perfect strategy would have been to not just buy at local minima but also sell everything at local maxima and put it back into the savings account until the right time to buy stock again. But the main message is still valid: People who don't own a magic crystal ball should not try to time the market. – Philipp 1 hour ago
  • 2
    Brittany's chart is really misleading. The "perfect strategy" would be investing the $200 every month, but pulling right before major collapses. This is much closer to what people mean when they talk about timing the market -- when to liquidate their position and when to rebuy it. Also I'm pretty sure (but not completely confident) you can make Brittney's number higher than Sarah's numbers by careful choice of start and end dates. Which unless I am misreading the charts, is not provided. – Chuu 27 mins ago
  • @Chuu: Dates are provided at the top (1979-2019) – Ben Voigt 9 mins ago
With foreign indexes, you need to also take account the exchange rate between the currency the index is rated in and whatever currency you yourself use.

For Nikkei 225 that currency is JPY. I'm using USD as the local currency, as EUR didn't exist back in 1990. Exchange rate in 1990 was 1 USD = 140 JPY. If you put 1000 USD into Nikkei 225 in 1990, it would get you 1000 * 140 / 24000 = 5.833 shares of the index.

Now in 2020, 1 USD = 110 JPY. If you sold those 5.833 shares, you would get back 5.833 * 24000 / 110 = 1272 USD. Not great returns, but positive.

Sometimes the currency valuations can change the other way, flattening an otherwise promising looking rise. That is especially common for developing nations with high inflation.

An attempt to time-the-market should probably be a systematic method rather than the emotion of an individual. For instance the use of Bollinger Bands could be a systematic method. Or response to news and economic reports could be a systematic method.

Or an attempt to time-the-market should be based on reaching a financial goal such as a certain percentage of gain within a certain time period. For instance a 5% gain in any year could be a trigger for stepping out of the market for the rest of the year.

And so an attempt to time-the-market should be a system that accepts a possible lower return rather than a system that is trying to make a big score. Well, a big-score system balances big scores against big losses. I suppose that the stability of the individual involved in the endeavor is a concern.

Of course, hedging positions can avoid capital gains taxes on long-term positions that might be otherwise sold. And hedges can be clicked on-and-off. Constructive-sale rules must be followed and also there are straddle rules.

A capitalization-weighted index fund is a type of momentum fund that times-the-market with a system of re-weighting its holdings.

A covered option-writing fund is a system of mildly hedging the market.

"Do not time the market" is not bulletproof advice, but it is sensible advice for the average investor.

Some investors have access to additional information.

For example, Trump's buddies at Mar-a-Lago etc. can sometimes find out about market-moving actions the President will take before he does them. Some of those people use that information to time the market and make big bets that pay off royally. Currently, this is a profitable way to time the market which is not available to the average investor. (Its legality-in-theory is also questionable at best, though in the current administration legality-in-practice seems assured.)

As another example, investors with a lot more money invested may purchase access to information from data brokers etc., for example showing consumer credit card transactions and other data, which allows them to anticipate market-moving reports (e.g. government reports about the economy, corporate earnings reports, etc.) and time their trades according to these predictions. The profits from doing so can exceed even high costs of that information and analysis expertise, but again this is not a realistic option for the average investor.

Even without private information, trying to time the market is a game for professionally-run institutional investment firms, who can afford the analysts and model development software etc. needed to make that work. If there exists some simpler way to time the market in a way that yields reliable profits, the average investor should generally assume that a professional investor at a hedge fund etc. has already thought of it and investigated further, concluding that (a) it doesn't actually work to produce profits as strong or as reliable as one might initially hypothesize, or (b) it does work, and they are already set up to be scooping up those profits before you can get to them.

Thinking you can time the market better than the pros, especially without taking on more risk than you recognize, is generally foolish arrogance and likely to get expensive, even it if may be emotionally fun at first.

See also: Should I sell my stocks when the stock hits a 52-week high in order to “Buy Low, Sell High”?

No, it is not bulletproof. If you had had a good bit of spare cash* after say the Black Friday crash of 1987, and had invested it in stocks, you would have made a good bit of profit. I did, and I did. If you then waited until a few years after the market recovered, and sold much of those stocks to buy your first house, you'd probably have done better than the market. Likewise if you'd sold a bunch of stock in 1998 (a couple of years before the dot-com crash) to upgrade to a new house, you'd have done well**. And if you'd scrimped on other things to invest after the 2008 crash, you'd have seen a good bit of appreciation.

My point is that while trying to time the market in the short term doesn't work very well, there are occasional periods when it is either crashing or considerably overvalued. Sensible people ought to be able to recognize these and take advantage of them. Buy as much as possible at the lows, even if it means foregoing things like new cars, restaurant meals, or expensive vacations. Likewise when it seems generally overvalued, perhaps it's time to look at investing in property, taking time to finish that advanced degree, or whatever.

*Because I was making decent money for the first time in my life, and didn't know what to do with it other than stick it in a savings account :-)

**Market value now about 3x what I paid.

  • Then after going back into the stock market in early 2009 what is the date for getting out ? Getting out in December of 2019 would be sharp but if holding-on to late February of 2020 why then get out after the market has corrected ? – S Spring 8 hours ago
  • The whole point of the adage is that most people (even sensible people) are pretty bad at timing the market. If you have the money to invest, you're better off doing it regularly rather than trying to wait for the lows, which might not come for a long time, if you're even able to recognize it when it does. If you happen to have a windfall during a crash, that's a great time to invest, but you shouldn't hold onto cash waiting for another Black Friday. – Nuclear Wang 1 hour ago

