If almost everyone can earn money on stocks using good strategies. Why does a company shares profit or losses(or i do not know what the proper term is). What benefits company received? I came here because i cant find or not satisfied by the answers given by google.
The company gets the investors’ money when it issues and sells the shares (but it’s not involved when the shares are later repeatedly resold on the stock market). That’s a common way for companies to raise money for expansion or capital investment. In return for that money, the investors get ownership of the company.