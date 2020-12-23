This topic has been discussed a lot (see e.g. Why isn't everybody rich?, What if You Only Invested at Market Peaks? and Stock market long term risk).

There seems to be the conclusion that investing in diversified index funds and using dollar-cost averaging guarantees to almost surely earn a profit. Some questions in this site do address this issue directly. Answers and comments in this question do a good job outlining worst-case scenarios, e.g. investing in Nikkei index funds in 1989. However, they are implicitly assuming lump sum investing at a certain moment.

While interesting, these answers and blog posts either focus on the US stock market (typically the SP500) or neglect dollar-cost averaging for computing the worst-case scenario.

Is there any study/book/reference that comprises several simulated indexed investment scenarios which include broadly diversified portfolios and several investment and dollar-cost averaging strategies?

Ideally, they could include some coach potato/boggleheads portfolios, which also comprise bonds and other asset types I understand these portfolios are relatively new concepts, but they should be easy to extrapolate using historical market data.