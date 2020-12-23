0

This topic has been discussed a lot (see e.g. Why isn't everybody rich?, What if You Only Invested at Market Peaks? and Stock market long term risk).

There seems to be the conclusion that investing in diversified index funds and using dollar-cost averaging guarantees to almost surely earn a profit. Some questions in this site do address this issue directly. Answers and comments in this question do a good job outlining worst-case scenarios, e.g. investing in Nikkei index funds in 1989. However, they are implicitly assuming lump sum investing at a certain moment.

While interesting, these answers and blog posts either focus on the US stock market (typically the SP500) or neglect dollar-cost averaging for computing the worst-case scenario.

Is there any study/book/reference that comprises several simulated indexed investment scenarios which include broadly diversified portfolios and several investment and dollar-cost averaging strategies?

Ideally, they could include some coach potato/boggleheads portfolios, which also comprise bonds and other asset types I understand these portfolios are relatively new concepts, but they should be easy to extrapolate using historical market data.

    One comment: Investing money as it becomes available to you, ie 10% of every paycheck is not dollar cost averaging, it's a lot of lump sum investments. Dollar cost averaging is when you send $5,000 to your broker and rather than investing it all at once you invest it $250 per month. I wrote an answer somewhere on this site where I charted a large number of $100 investments in to SPY through the 2008 crash to illustrate the phenomenon you're addressing. – quid 1 hour ago
  • Here's a link to the answer I mentioned which I graphed out a lot of investments over time in the same fund (VOO): money.stackexchange.com/questions/102307/… And here's a link to Vanguard's lump sum versus dollar cost averaging study (though again, Vanguard is referring to dollar cost averaging as a deliberate strategy being put to use even though the capital to invest already exists) web.archive.org/web/20190810215141/https://… – quid 36 mins ago
  • @quid what's not mentioned is that DCA is a risk mitigation strategy. Plot a lump sum of $12000 invested in VOO on 01-Jan-2020 vs a DCA across twelve months. – RonJohn 1 min ago

