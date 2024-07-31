I am trying to decide what ETFs to invest in (long term) and I see many options that are recommended online, but reliable finance websites, but make no sense to me (I will mainly invest in VOO, but I would like to try others, too). For example, many places recommend QQQ. However, QQQM has a smaller expense ratio and virtually the same growth over time (and they both have a huge number of available stocks, so liquidity shouldn't be a problem). Why invest in QQQ at all? What am I missing? Likewise VGT and FTEC seems to be almost identical, but the expense ratio of VGT is higher (actually FTEC even does better long term i.e. 5 years). Why would anyone ever invest in VGT over FTEC? So my question is, I see cases where for ETFs that are highly recommended online (like QQQ and VGT) you can find an almost identical ETF (in terms of the tracked index and performance over time) but with better expense ratio. What is the purpose of these ETFs with worse expense ratio and why are they so highly recommended? What am I missing here?