Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has now been around since 3 months. European stock markets have crashed very hard, US-stock market has crashed hard, but the Chinese Stock market on the other hand seems to have not been affected by the whole thing at all.

Hangseng Index (02.12.2019 - 31.03.2020): -10,74 %

Shanghai Composite Index (02.12.2019 - 31.03.2020): -4,36 %

Comparison:

Eurostoxx 50 Index (02.12.2019 - 31.03.2020): -23,62 %

S&P 500 Index (02.12.2019 - 31.03.2020): -15,65 %

Why is that? Is it a sign that the European and US stock markets are overreacting?

