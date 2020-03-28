7

During Covid19 pandemic I managed to save some money and I was thinking about repaying some of my debts, however, I'm not sure should I do it, or keep cash just in case things turn for the worse. This is my situation with concerns against repaying each debt.

I have roughly 7000 GBP

I have three debts:

  1. 6500 GBP overdraft (APR 35%)
  2. 2500 GBP PayPal credit (APR 19.9%)
  3. 1600 GBP Amex credit card (APR 23.5%)

I could repay my overdraft, it would save me around 150 GBP each month and I could still use it as if money would be in my bank account in case of a real emergency.

I could repay both PayPal and Amex cards saving around 120 GBP each month and have some money left. My concern is that PayPal Credit and Amex are the least acceptable forms of payment in the UK and in case I would need access to money there is a chance I won't be able to use.

I can just keep the cash and pay interest on all three accounts until crisis is over.

What should i do?

    I threw up a little bit reading about your debts. You might get CORVID-19, if you do there is a small chance you will die from it. However, these debts are killing you for sure. – Pete B. yesterday
    "I have roughly 7000 GBP". No, you don't. – Eric Duminil 18 hours ago
    I joined specifically to note that if you paid off your overdraft in its entirety (saving you £150/mo), that'll make you £1,800 better off over 12 months which is more than enough to pay off Amex (your next highest APR) assuming you add that on to whatever repayment you're already making. Depending on what that is, you may well even break into the PayPal debt. (I'm not sure this is enough to be an answer, hence adding as a comment =) – Rob 16 hours ago
    Your interest rate is really 35%? When the base rate is 0.1% these days? I would think you might do better refinancing, even if it's through your local loan shark. Do they have credit cards with 0% interest balance transfers in Britain? – jamesqf 12 hours ago
  • @jamesqf Actually, 35% is slightly lower than average, most UK banks charge 40%. The FCA gave banks until the end of March 2020 to stop making fixed overdraft charges - things like £30 to write you a letter saying you are overdrawn + £10 a month. These led to very high marginal rates for people who just dipped briefly into the red. Now the banks just charge high interest rates instead, making them a very bad place to have long term debt. – richardb 56 mins ago
Keeping some liquid cash is sensible, but the exorbitant rates on your debt will hurt you long-term. Pay them off as quickly as safely possible.

Since you have high-interest debt, getting rid of that debt is more important than maintaining a large emergency fund. Having both savings and overdraft fees is illogical. However, I understand that you'd rather have cash than paying of other debts if you expect to be laid off soon.

To save the most money, the optimal solution is to pay off the highest-interest debt first. Here, that is the overdraft.

Unless you will also be able to pay off the other debts within a couple of months, it could be sensible to refinance. A small loan for £5000 at 6% over 12 months (~ £440/month) could give you breathing room to pay off all high-interest debts and stabilize your finances – if you are still eligible for such loans.

Aside from affecting job stability, the Covid-19 situation doesn't change a lot. If you've struggled to live without debt pre-Corona, it won't get easier now. That's why it could be helpful to pay off as much as possible now, so that you aren't saddled with endless interest payments in more difficult times: who knows how long this crisis will last? And you need to figure out why you have so much cash and so much debt, but that is out of scope here.

    The overdraft is pretty darned liquid. There's no reason not to pay off the overdraft immediately and dive back into the overdraft if needed unless there's a fear that once the overdraft is paid they'll rescind it, but that is very unlikely (since I bet they love getting that 35% APR... which omg 35% APR is that even legal!?) – corsiKa 15 hours ago
  • @corsiKa: Regarding that, OP should ask/demand that the bank remove overdraft funding from their account as long as they have a sufficient line of credit on cards at a slightly less astronomical APR. – R.. GitHub STOP HELPING ICE 12 hours ago
    @R..GitHubSTOPHELPINGICE Eh, I wouldn't, you never know when you need it. But certainly, OP needs to exercise proper budgeting to limit how much it gets used. I mean, if OP even GOT a 6,500 pound overdraft, clearly there was at least at some point some serious money coming in. – corsiKa 12 hours ago
If you are sure they'll let you overdraft your account again, then for Heaven's sake get rid of that ridiculously high APR of 35%. Keep the rest as an emergency fund. 500 GBP is not much, but more than nothing.

Then gradually get rid of the other debts, if only with the 150 GBP/month you just saved. This makes you get rid of the Amex debt in 10 months and the PayPal credit in about 20 more months.

    Change "gradually" to "aggressively" in this answer, IMHO. – Pete B. yesterday
    @PeteB. IBTD, because of the low emergency fund. Such a fund can be quite important, and while 23.5% is very high as well and should be paid off very fast, am emergency fund should be built as well ASAP. – glglgl yesterday
  • @PeteB. +1 for your comment. You either aggressively get rid of the other debts or they will explode real fast. 19.9% and 23.5% rates might be smaller than 35%, but all of them are insanely and dangerously high. A debt with 19.9% APR will double in less than 4 years. – Eric Duminil 4 hours ago
I have more debts than you (four of them, not three).

My smallest debt is way larger than your largest debt.

Guess what? None of my debts has more than 3% interest rate.

Get rid of these debts! As soon as possible, I might add. I don't know what you were thinking when getting a debt with >5% interest rate (1). Don't ever do such a thing again!

Getting rid of these is made easier by they being relatively small. My total debt is about 10 times larger than your total debt. The secret to managing debt is: only take debt when you are getting it with a low interest rate and manageable payback period.

Your debt has so ridiculously high interest rate that getting rid of it should be your first priority. You can use the credit card as your emergency fund, so your first priority really should be getting rid of these debts, not setting up an emergency fund.

Then, set up an emergency fund of few months expenses at least.

Then, you can start investing. Stock market yields 8-10% per year. Much less than any of your debts. But I would say, given even a 10% yield will eventually make you rich if you consistently save and invest.

A 20-35% debt, on the other hand, will nearly immediately make you poor unless you can get rid of it very quickly.

(1): Ok, in times of high inflation, even >5% interest rate debt might make sense. But in times of low inflation, it does not.

    Just curious, aside from home and car loans, where are you getting loans under 5%? I've got great credit, but my credit card company for instance won't loan me money for less than 7% (not that i'm biting). I think if I carried a balance on the card it would be somewhat north of 10%. – Michael 15 hours ago
  • Home loan (home as collateral), car loan (car as collateral), education loan (non-subsidized but payback to the bank is guaranteed by the government of Finland). All people here can get those loans below 5%. For the fourth and smallest loan I planned to use my forest ownership as collateral, but the bank said it's too much hassle to set up a collateral, and they also said they trust me to pay back the loan, so they gave it without a collateral. – juhist 9 hours ago
This debt didn't make itself. I am concerned that if you pay down this debt, you'll simply borrow again soon enough, and you'll be right back on the debt treadmill.

Suze Orman used to preach "3-6 month emergency fund" like everyone else. And then in 2008 when the market tanked, all she's said since was "8 month emergency fund".

When you've fallen back onto it, you cut unnecessary expenses, so it pays for rent, food, debt minimum payments etc. Your country's social services may help you.

It sounds like you borrow a lot and having cash-on-hand is fairly unusual, and you haven't thought much about an emergency fund because that seems implausible for you.

I might guess you feel somewhat uncomfortable "just having" this money. We have an expression "burning a hole in your pocket". It's common to have a feeling like you need to spend it on something smart... before you spend it on something stupid. Or, as often "happens", some sort of "emergency" comes up that feels like it can only be cured with money. (the rest of the time, the "emergencies" still happen, but one is inspired to find a cheap way to solve it.)

All that to say, that sense of "use it or lose it" is real and reasonable. But it is due to erroneous thinking about money. If you can think about that nest-egg having a job to do, and can refrain from feeling like it's "burning a hole in your pocket", and can hold yourself back from stupid spending, and solve your "emergencies" in a moneyless way even when you have it... Then I think you have the core of a proper emergency fund.

And when you save for that purpose, it becomes easier to save for other purposes. That opens the path to investing. And now you're using money effectively instead of it using you.

