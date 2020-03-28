During Covid19 pandemic I managed to save some money and I was thinking about repaying some of my debts, however, I'm not sure should I do it, or keep cash just in case things turn for the worse. This is my situation with concerns against repaying each debt.

I have roughly 7000 GBP

I have three debts:

6500 GBP overdraft (APR 35%) 2500 GBP PayPal credit (APR 19.9%) 1600 GBP Amex credit card (APR 23.5%)

I could repay my overdraft, it would save me around 150 GBP each month and I could still use it as if money would be in my bank account in case of a real emergency.

I could repay both PayPal and Amex cards saving around 120 GBP each month and have some money left. My concern is that PayPal Credit and Amex are the least acceptable forms of payment in the UK and in case I would need access to money there is a chance I won't be able to use.

I can just keep the cash and pay interest on all three accounts until crisis is over.

What should i do?