I've been thinking about applying for a new credit card or two, as I've been building up credit for awhile and basically all my hard pulls have fallen off of my credit report.

Given that COVID-19 is going around, what are the chances reasonably speaking that credit card companies have tightened their approval algorithms, or even stopped giving new credit entirely?

People are spending a lot less money now, but they're also earning less, so I don't know if they'll be pushed to put more or less on credit. Then again, interest rates have fallen, so it's cheaper for credit card companies to offer credit. Then there's the impact of stimulus and bailout legislation to come. All that's assuming credit card companies even change their barrier of entry with current events, which may or may not be a thing.

Anyone have any experience in this area or work in the industry and able to offer some insight?