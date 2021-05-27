My credit score isn't terrible - 715ish and my total utilization across 2 cards (one is my own card, and I'm an authorized user with a balance transfer on one of my gf's cards for the other) is around 20%. I also have a personal loan with a low balance. My credit history length and mix of accounts (mortgage, credit cards, car loa, etc) are both good.

I hit a few bumps in the road about 2 years ago that included a good sized charge-off (after several missed payments) and closing of a long-time credit card account. I think it's this that is keeping me from getting any additional credit for "normal" people - I'v been denied for an additional personal loan and as well as a credit card from my bank... both about 6-9 months ago.

I want to strengthen my credit so that I can apply for another mortgage in a year or 2 and am trying to figure out what kind of card for people with "bad credit" to apply for. I've been looking at sites like Nerd Wallet that list some cards that recommend a score of 450-650. And then there's a vast selection of secured cards.

I'd like to think that I didn't screw myself with the charge-off SO much as to need a secured card, but I also don't want to take another hard inquiry and be denied again.

Does anyone have any insight into the approval process have any recommendations for which type of card to apply for? Or do I need to give it a bit more time to have that charge-off not weigh so heavily?