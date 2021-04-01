5

I've started an LLC (US-based) and have an EIN that I'm bootstrapping myself and self-funding. All my addresses and details are registered in the US. I'm the sole employee, but have zero revenue as it has just been founded. It's a software company that is conducted 100% online. I want to get a credit card to put a clear barrier between my personal spending and the company's. The monthly expenses are relatively low. I'm not looking to take on debt, only to pay for the services I need to get things off the ground.

I have a credit history of over 11 years and a credit score of over 800 according to Chase's "credit journey" reporting. I have no debt and 2 credit cards with a "decent" limit. I'm living abroad currently (location irrelevant since I'm conducting everything as if I'm in the US) with a gross income of about $45k/year.

Despite all of my applications to US-based credit card companies (Chase, Capital One, AmEx), I cannot get approved for a credit card. I have now resorted to applying for personal cards, but am still getting my applications denied. I can remember getting spammed constantly with credit card offers, but now cannot get approved for one despite my best efforts.

What's preventing me from getting approved for a card? Would calling be more effective in getting approved?

    " I'm living abroad currently with a gross income of about $45k/year" where are you living? where is the business registered? where are the credit card companies? – mhoran_psprep 13 hours ago
  • @mhoran_psprep I've included more details that will hopefully add clarification – Grant 11 hours ago
    I think you need to clarify the question. As I read it, YOU are not applying for the credit card, the LLC you've started is. If so, you and the LLC are separate entities (which is, after all, the point of an LLC). The LLC has no credit history. – jamesqf 8 hours ago
    @jamesqf - exactly! OP wants to know why they can't have both "I want the LLC to shield me from liabilities" and "Why doesn't my credit help me out here?" Either the debt is yours and your credit will matter, or the debt is the company's in which case your personal credit isn't relevant. – Kevin 4 hours ago
    Please clarify: are you applying for credit or is the LLC applying for credit? – JimmyJames 2 hours ago
This question is a impossible to answer without knowing some details that you probably should not share over the internet. As you are discovering credit score is not the only means utilized for credit approval.

Since you are looking to establish a clear delineation between your personal life and your business, which is a great idea, you should work with your business banker. That is the bank where you have your business checking/savings.

You may still be denied, but you should then utilize a business debit card. Utilizing a business debit/credit card makes accounting easier as the billing cycles begin and end with the month.

It seems to me your disapproval is income related, but that is a guess. Overseas income of 45K may not be enough to justify your current max revolving credit line. Additionally it seems that you are looking to borrow heavily to bootstrap your business. Given the frequency that small business fail, that seems like a smart move from the bankers prospective.

Self funding your business will greatly improve your chances of success in starting a business.

You could be hurting yourself by submitting so many credit card applications, which can be a red flag in many systems regardless of your personal credit score. I realize you say that according to Chase your score is over 800, but what does TransUnion or Equifax say your score is? Do you belong to any of the sites that let you track your score for free? It's a good way to see what's on your report in detail, especially when it comes to inquiries.

Some banks, such as Capital One, will deny you a card you may otherwise qualify for simply because they see so many recent inquiries, so keep this in mind. If you're going to apply for any further personal cards, look for ones that only do a "soft" credit pull for the initial approval. A soft pull just grabs metadata from your report without doing a hard inquiry, which temporarily dings your score by a couple points. "Soft" credit pulls generally don't have any effect at all on your credit score. If the issuer approves you with a soft pull then most of the time they'll give you a final approval and might do a "hard" pull in the process.

Look for offers where you're pre-approved or where it says there's no impact on your credit score to apply, and you should be able to avoid inquiry issues this way.

It's possible the fact you're living abroad is complicating your efforts as well, I don't know, but it's certainly something to consider when shopping for a credit card. Learn whether the bank has policies about overseas clients - some might, since it could make it more difficult to collect if you turn deadbeat on the debt.

If you are a new business trying to obtain credit then it isn't easy, unless you're willing to make personal guarantees of the debt, which then entangles you personally in a way you're trying to avoid.

When I wanted to build credit for my new business, I used Wells Fargo, which offers a secured business card that doesn't involve me personally but reports to the major bureaus plus Dun & Bradstreet. By the way, if you don't have a Dun & Bradstreet number for your business, get one. MANY companies check D & B for your business credit when evaluating your application, so lacking a file is showing you have no history.

You need to establish "trade lines" for your business to build its credit profile. You do this by applying for "NET 30" accounts with companies you'd do business with for supplies and services. You can obtain fleet fuel cards for your business - Pilot/Flying J is the easiest one to deal with, and everyone else will give you a card too but will probably want a deposit for the first year until you establish a history.

Building business credit is not nearly as quick or easy as building personal credit history - mainly because it's a much less competitive space than personal credit cards, so there are far fewer options. Not only that, but the reporting process can be slow - some creditors I deal with only report every three months, so it takes time for the first report to post and then for any positive updates to appear subsequently. Don't make the mistake of confusing how personal credit works with what happens in the business world - the rules can be very different. Educate yourself.

IMPORTANT - Whatever trade lines you establish, make sure they report to the bureaus to build your company's business credit profile. MOST companies extending trade line terms don't report, so this is crucial if you're only opening a trade line hoping to improve your business credit.

This is a basic primer, but I hope it's informative enough to get you started. As a closing piece of advice, slow down and quit trying to do so much so quickly. If your business doesn't need credit right now then quit worrying about it and focus on building your revenues. Without being able to show revenues, it's going to be difficult to get ANY creditor to extend credit to your business without a) personal guarantees or b) deposits.

I hope this helps. Good luck!

    Exactly. The querying bank assumes those recent inquiries were successful, and it looks like you're trying to rack up a bunch of credit in a hurry, and such people tend to be doing something they should not, like buying a new car on credit cards instead of a car loan. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 2 hours ago
I can almost guarantee that it is because you are living abroad. When you apply, the location of your business actually doesn't matter much. They are not really loaning money to the LLC. They are loaning it to YOU, and they want to know where YOU live. So either you are leaving out personal information which is causing them to deny you, or you are including it and they are denying you because you live abroad. Just for fun, they will put your business name on the card and on the statements. This helps keeping money separate for tax or legal purposes. But it's just pretend. YOU are the debtor.

Also, please keep in mind that no matter what you think, what it says on the card, or what anyone tells you - your credit card or any other loan will (almost) ALWAYS be personal debt in your name, and will require you to personally pay it back even if the company folds. The only exceptions to this are large corporations (not LLCs) that have substantial assets and business history. It's very difficult to get un-secured debt without a personal guarantee.

  • Edited to soften wording, including "almost" and adding the last sentence.
    Your answer is incorrect. The ONLY time you have personal liability for business debt (if you obtain credit under your business, that is) is if you make a personal guarantee for it. Many creditors offer this option with the hint of a higher likelihood of approval if you do, but if you don't, you can only be held liable under situations where you demonstrate "piercing the corporate veil" (i.e., co-mingling funds, paying personal debts with business credit and so on). NONE of my business credit is tied to me, as evidenced by my credit reports (both personal and corporate). – SRiverNet 5 hours ago
    All that being said, I think you're spot on when it comes to the premise that his most likely reason for having trouble obtaining business credit has more to do with living abroad than anything else. It's very difficult for a U.S. creditor to do anything about debts owed by someone living overseas. To reiterate a point, you will "ALWAYS" be liable for any business debts where you make a personal guarantee, and while it may not be easy to find banks that will extend credit without a guarantee, they DO exist (Wells Fargo didn't have me give one, for instance). You just have to look for them. – SRiverNet 5 hours ago
  • SRiverNet - I think we mostly agree here - if you don't make a personal guarantee you are not liable, and if you do you are. The problem I see is that a lot of times it's not obviously to people that they are, in fact, making a personal guarantee when they sign all the forms. Not always, but mostly. The fact is that it's very difficult to get un-secured credit without a personal guarantee. Also, credit reports are not good evidence. Usually nothing is reported to the guarantor's credit unless the loan is in default. I'll soften my answer. – Michael 5 hours ago
  • Every business credit application I've ever filled out has a personal guarantee section on it, and the way to know that is when it asks for your SSN/DOB. Even then, they have an optional checkbox asking if you'll make a personal guarantee or not. I have cards with Wells Fargo, Navy Federal, Marathon, Conoco, Phillips 66, Grainer, Staples, and others, none of which required a personal guarantee to obtain. To your point though, people DO need to be aware of the proper process to not get caught up giving personal guarantees and thus becoming liable for the business' debts. – SRiverNet 3 hours ago
  • @SRiverNet You are incorrect. "Business" credit cards always require a personal guarantee. Your examples are largely trade credit, which is much easier to get. This is irrelevant, the OP is asking for a credit card. A "corporate" card, which is a credit card without a personal guarantee, requires around $5 million in annual revenue. This answer hit the nail on the head. – user71659 20 mins ago
Just use a personal credit card and bedone with it.

Your idea of compartmentalizing for bookkeeping purposes is correct and essential to protecting the liability shield provided by an LLC. However it does not require the credit card to be in the LLC's name; it only requires scrupulous separation of bank accounts -- that is, this bank account is used exclusively for the business' business, and that bank account is used for personal.

However, to be clear, that is not enough. What you also need are competent accounting books. And you are absolutely correct that using an entirely separate card for everything greatly eases the bookkeeping, since you only have to reconcile the accounting books against account activity. But you still need the separate accounting books; that is what will defend your LLC's independence moreso than the names on the accounts.

