I have a sizeable amount of money to invest (about 80 thousand). With the market having dropped so sizeable I want to get into the stock market now to try to benefit from the eventual raise in the market.

This money is all allocated to charity eventually, which means that I don't need it to survive. I can afford to take high risk (if the potential return justifies it). I also don't need a quick profit, I can wait out the market until it raises again, even if that took some time. I don't really care if I donate the money next month, next year, or next decade so long as it optimizes the amount donated when it does happen.

On the down side i don't follow finances too closely, and am not equipped, or willing to put in the effort, to do a detailed analysis of various potential investment strategies. I assume that limits me to a few stable investment options. Highly stable high dividend paying stocks, or investing in one the large indexes? Since I want to exploit the current low market I assume that would mean targeting areas hit worse by the Corana fears, but I honestly don't know what industries those are or how to target them with minimal investment experience.

What are good areas for me focus on that are likely to see eventual high gains without requiring too high an effort or understanding in trading from me?