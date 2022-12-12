You want a simple rule of thumb, so let's clean things up with some quick simplifications.

Assume a perfectly efficient rental market, stock market, and real estate market. This means that while the risk of various options may differ, we are assuming that the market perfectly accounts for that risk by offering higher reward to the higher risk option. Assume you consider buying a house to rent, which is identical to the units inside a 1000 unit complex next door, which is entirely owned by a Real Estate Investment Trust.

Your decision is: do you buy a share of the REIT, or do you buy the house to rent out yourself? Either way, you are buying a chunk of land, and a depreciating building, and are thus subject to the rises and falls of the real estate market in your area [again - we are assuming the market is perfectly pricing the different risk associated]. So the only difference is on the rental income side. Another way to put it, simplistically: Are you going to run your rental unit more profitably than the REIT will operate its 1,000 units?

The basic answer is - a small-time landlord can perform basic functions "for free" [well, it costs your time, so this just turns into a job with a vague ROI], and in cases where the small-time landlord is good at these tasks, s/he could theoretically turn a higher profit than a corporate landlord [again, excluding the value of your time]. In cases where you hire someone to do these administrative tasks for you, you have basically already conceded that you are not going to run the rental more efficiently than a company would.

In short, while buying property to rent may or may not make sense given all relevant factors, as soon as you cut someone else into the implied profits you would earn from self-managing the property, you have lost the only theoretical competitive edge you have over simply buying a REIT. What you are left with, then, is a situation where you are considering significant leverage [with a 20% downpayment, you would have 4x leverage], which means any gains from appreciation in property value will be magnified, and the risk from potential property price drops, is likewise significantly higher.

This is why you can find many people touting the benefits of their successful real estate purchases - even if they have monthly losses on rent - because the value of their purchase increased, and they accrued magnified gains due to leverage, which created a risk that they may never have fully understood. ie: if you are losing cash on a monthly basis from rent [which is far more likely if you have to outsource the rental management], all you are left with is a speculative position that wins if the real estate market goes up.

Of course - if you do everything yourself and suck at it, things won't turn out any better for you!