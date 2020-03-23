I was really hesitant to ask this question, but based on the reception of this other question

Good investment options to take advantage of current low market

I hope this one won't be off-topic. Also a premise: as it will be abundantly clear from my question, I'm as ignorant as one can get with respect to the stock market, so feel free to point out inconsistencies and/or pure BS in my question.

So, right now Brent Crude is at 28.16$ (it was above 70$ this time last year, and it hasn't ever gone below 30$ since at least 2016). For various reasons I'm 100% sure that the oil price will go up in a timeframe of years, and the same will happen with natural gas.

Is it possible to trade these commodities on the stock market? I don't care about dividends. As a commenter to the other question pointed out, a barrel of oil doesn't pay dividends. It doesn't matter. As long as I can buy it today and sell it at a date of my choosing, I'm fine. Is it possible to do that? What do I need to do, just open a portfolio with my (online) bank? Would it be better to buy financial instruments connected with these commodities? I heard of futures, but I don't know how they work.