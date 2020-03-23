0

I was really hesitant to ask this question, but based on the reception of this other question

Good investment options to take advantage of current low market

I hope this one won't be off-topic. Also a premise: as it will be abundantly clear from my question, I'm as ignorant as one can get with respect to the stock market, so feel free to point out inconsistencies and/or pure BS in my question.

So, right now Brent Crude is at 28.16$ (it was above 70$ this time last year, and it hasn't ever gone below 30$ since at least 2016). For various reasons I'm 100% sure that the oil price will go up in a timeframe of years, and the same will happen with natural gas.

Is it possible to trade these commodities on the stock market? I don't care about dividends. As a commenter to the other question pointed out, a barrel of oil doesn't pay dividends. It doesn't matter. As long as I can buy it today and sell it at a date of my choosing, I'm fine. Is it possible to do that? What do I need to do, just open a portfolio with my (online) bank? Would it be better to buy financial instruments connected with these commodities? I heard of futures, but I don't know how they work.

As long as I can buy it today and sell it at a date of my choosing

First, you have to understand that Oil Futures has a settlement date, i.e. they expire and you have to buy again.

Let's take a look at NYMEX WTI Light Sweet Crude Oil futures.

Here we can see that people are betting that May 2020 oil price is $22.40. If you buy May 2020, it expires in May 2020.

Instead if you buy Apr 2021, the price is anticipated to be $32.53, which means if oil price increases by 45% from $22.40 to $32.53 in 12 months, you still won't make money.

enter image description here

Second, you have to understand that ETFs, such as USD United States Oil Fund LP (USO), only holds the Future month that expires the quickest.

USO's Benchmark is the near month crude oil futures contract traded on the NYMEX. If the near month futures contract is within two weeks of expiration, the Benchmark will be the next month contract to expire.

If you have a strong belief that oil/gas will recover, it would be wise to buy Oil/Gas Producer/Refiner ETF instead of the commodity itself.

