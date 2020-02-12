0

I have read that banks will reimburse for "fraudulent activities". If I have a savings account and checking account, and my ATM is not linked to say my checking account, can this account ever be skimmed? e.g. Only keep a small amount in account that is available at an ATM to reduce inconveniences while getting reimbursed?

Second question, are there best practices that security "experts" recommend regarding online banking, ATM banking, etc.

Examples:

  • Online Password: afaik - at a minimum 8 characters, Mixed case, Alpha and numeric, At least one symbol
  • Security Questions: afaik - Treat as online password
  • Receipts: afaik - Never leave receipts from ATM at bank
  • ATM Pin: afaik - Usually limited by banking institute.

e.g. Convenience over security.

  • Does "Online Password: afaik - 8 characters" mean only 8 characters to you? Because, all else being equal, longer passwords are more secure than short ones -- and that means 16 is more secure than 8. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • If an account is not linked to an ATM card, you can't use an ATM-based attack to steal from it. The rest of your question is really broad and hard to answer within the context of Stack Exchange. It might be better for you to do some research on general best practices and then consider asking any specific single question(s) you have afterwards. – dwizum 1 hour ago

