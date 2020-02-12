I have read that banks will reimburse for "fraudulent activities". If I have a savings account and checking account, and my ATM is not linked to say my checking account, can this account ever be skimmed? e.g. Only keep a small amount in account that is available at an ATM to reduce inconveniences while getting reimbursed?

Second question, are there best practices that security "experts" recommend regarding online banking, ATM banking, etc.

Examples:

Online Password: afaik - at a minimum 8 characters, Mixed case, Alpha and numeric, At least one symbol

Security Questions: afaik - Treat as online password

Receipts: afaik - Never leave receipts from ATM at bank

ATM Pin: afaik - Usually limited by banking institute.

e.g. Convenience over security.