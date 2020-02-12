Is there any country that gives tax residency without the need to live there for most of the year? Most countries I've read about need you to live there a substantial part of the year (among other requirements in many cases).

An occasional visit to such country would be acceptable.

In case someone wonders why, the reason for this is that the country where I live has high taxes and you've got to pay taxes for your assets independently from where they are located. Since I've got assets in other countries I pay my country's elevated taxes for those assets, which wouldn't pay as much taxes if I lived in the other country.

I want to do what's called "loosing tax residency". This has one simple requirement by law: get tax residency somewhere else. I don't want to live somewhere else, but I'd like to avoid paying taxes for assets outside my country.