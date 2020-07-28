I worked in the United States (Massachusetts) under an H1B visa for three years (2017, 2018 and 2019). In December 2019 I quit my job (which immediately terminated my H1B Visa) and permanently left the US to return to my native country. Since that time I have not visited the US again. When I filed my taxes for 2019 (in May 2020) I indicated on the 1040 (Federal) and also on the Massachusetts tax return my new address (outside of the US). I do not have a Green card, nor have I ever applied for one.

Regardless of the above, is there some paperwork or process I need to go through to let the US Federal and the state (MA) governments know that I am no longer a tax resident or to sort of get them to acquiesce / agree that I am no longer subject to taxation by them? I am asking because I understand that some countries or even some US states don't let you terminate your tax residency just by leaving and require that you also go through a bureaucratic process of some sort.