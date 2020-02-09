Stablecoins are digital tokens that stay pegged to the value of fiat currencies like USD or GBP. Two examples of stablecoins are DAI and USDC, which are both redeemable for $1 on various exchanges.

Now, as a UK resident, I'm bewildered about how I should handle stablecoins in my tax report. I use them in two ways:

Holding them as a hedge against GBP Occasional speculation, selling DAI (non-volatile) for Ether (volatile)

Let's say I hold 5,000 DAI (approximately $5,000) and I use it all to buy Ether when its price is 200 DAI, so I effectively purchase 25 Ether. Let's further imagine that the price of Ether goes to 210 DAI and I sell it all, but I don't sell it for GBP, I sell it for DAI again. I would now have 5,500 DAI, cashing in 500 DAI as a net profit (excluding transaction fees).

How does the government treat this trade? Considering that DAI is not legal tender, is it even a profit if I never convert it back to GBP?

The official guidance on the topic of stablecoins is rather shallow.