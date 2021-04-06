My friend in South Korea is asking me if I'm willing to do Bitcoin arbitrage since Bitcoin price in South Korea is at 18%+ premium at the moment, but I'm not sure how I pay tax for the profit since there is no way I can prove how much I made exactly.

Buy Bitcoin in the US Send it to my friend's account in South Korea exchange and sell it right away for 18%+ profit. My friend does not have to pay tax for cryptocurrency profit in South Korea. Convert KRW to USD and send it back to the US

How do I prove that I made a profit since Bitcoin was sold from my friend's account?

Is this even legal?