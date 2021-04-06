1

My friend in South Korea is asking me if I'm willing to do Bitcoin arbitrage since Bitcoin price in South Korea is at 18%+ premium at the moment, but I'm not sure how I pay tax for the profit since there is no way I can prove how much I made exactly.

  1. Buy Bitcoin in the US
  2. Send it to my friend's account in South Korea exchange and sell it right away for 18%+ profit. My friend does not have to pay tax for cryptocurrency profit in South Korea.
  3. Convert KRW to USD and send it back to the US

How do I prove that I made a profit since Bitcoin was sold from my friend's account?

Is this even legal?

6
  • I fear this only pays off for your "friend", when they simply forget to transfer any KRW to USD. There will not be any profits for you, only losses, and you might be able to write those off against other taxes, but that'll not take the sting away from the loss. – Stian Yttervik 41 mins ago
  • @StianYttervik he's been my friend for 15 years..I trust him more than my own family. My only concern is how I pay tax so that it does not become illegal. – 왕뚜껑 30 mins ago
  • And you have spoken directly with this person? Emails can be spoofed and computers can get trojan'ed...It just seems odd that your friend would suggest a scheme that is exactly the same as all scammers use. – Stian Yttervik 26 mins ago
  • How is your friend expecting to convert the KRW to USD and send it back? A quick google suggests that South Korea has strict capital controls which are the reason for the price premium in the first place. – GS - Apologise to Monica 26 mins ago
  • @StianYttervik Yes..I have..we even lived together once. – 왕뚜껑 25 mins ago
0

Have you met this friend in real life? This sounds exactly like a scam. Bitcoin doesnt substantially vary in value from place to place save a few countries who heavily restrict it. Beware and double check this really is a friend and not a scammer.

Even if it was not directly a scam this could easily.be a money laundering scheme you could get in serious trouble for.

2
  • Yes..he's been my friend for 15 years.. – 왕뚜껑 32 mins ago
  • I mean..even if I don't intend to, it sounds like money laundering because I can't legally prove how much money I made because Bitcoin was sold from his account and South Korea does not pay tax for Bitcoin. – 왕뚜껑 31 mins ago

