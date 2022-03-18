0

A crypto yield farm basically lets you deposit two crypto products at a certain ratio. As the ratio changes trades are done to keep them in line, of which the smart contract gives you a cut, usually in a governance token. So let's say for example:

  • On Jan. 1st you deposit 1BTC, and 10 ETH into the smart contract. Which you bought with $USD.
  • On Dec. 20th you "close" the smart contract, and end up withdrawing 1.1BTC and 9ETH due to the relative price change.
  • Over time, you've been paid 1000 "KQQ" in yeild.
  • You sell the 1.1 BTC, 9ETH, and 1000 KQQ for $USD.
  1. How would you report this series of transactions on your taxes?
  2. If instead you just sold the KQQ and kept the BTC/ETH, how would the change in "ratio" be handled on your taxes when you eventually close one or both of the positions?
