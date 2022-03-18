A crypto yield farm basically lets you deposit two crypto products at a certain ratio. As the ratio changes trades are done to keep them in line, of which the smart contract gives you a cut, usually in a governance token. So let's say for example:

On Jan. 1st you deposit 1BTC, and 10 ETH into the smart contract. Which you bought with $USD.

On Dec. 20th you "close" the smart contract, and end up withdrawing 1.1BTC and 9ETH due to the relative price change.

Over time, you've been paid 1000 "KQQ" in yeild.

You sell the 1.1 BTC, 9ETH, and 1000 KQQ for $USD.