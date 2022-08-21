0

I am wondering how tax is calculated on stocks or cryptos esp if you buy them in batches or sell them in batches. Here is my example

Jan - I spend 3000$ to buy CRO coin for 0.6$ each (buying 5000 coins)
Mar - The prices fall considerably to .10 per coin so I buy 25,000 more 
      COINs to reduce my avg, spending 2,500$ more
Apr = The prices now go up a little to .15, so I decide to sell 25,000 COINS.

At this point, my avg price is 0.183 = (5000+2500)/(5000+2500) so basically, overall I am selling at a loss but I am not sure how taxes will be calculated in this scenario.

Will the 25000 coins I sell all be my new coins or will it count the first 5000 coins also? How will IRS see it, that I made a profit or I made a loss (remember my avg price is 0.183). Thanks

