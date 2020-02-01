At one point in the past I returned some items to Lowe's (big hardware & home goods box store in the US) without a receipt. So they gave me a card in place of cash which I can redeem there - and scanned my driver's license at the same time. It was around $50 on the card.

Recently I went to use this card but when they again scanned my license as verification, apparently it didn't match the card and so they would not accept it.

My license has not changed, so I assume this is some type of technical error or maybe a mistake made when the card was issued. When I gently pressed the checkout person about this she said there was nothing she could do.

I don't know if this is a common problem, but in all other instances at any store this has never happened before.

Any recommendations on how to encourage them to accept the card despite the error?