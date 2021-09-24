0

Many gas stations have differences in credit card purchases and cash purchases. On the other hand, if a customer uses gift cards, the (lower) cash price applies.

So I will first go to a grocery store to purchase a gas station gift card with my credit card (and thus get the cashback from my credit card company), then use this gift card to purchase gas (thus enjoying the lower cash price for the gas). It's a bit troublesome, but if I need to shop in the grocery store anyway, I do not mind purchasing a gas station gift card from them.

I don't see how the gas stations benefit from this. With different prices, they are encouraging me to purchase their gift cards using my credit card from a third party. But it costs a few cents to manufacture a gift card with the package and I assume the third party also gains some small profit in this purchase. So the gas station ends up with a smaller profit.

Is my analysis correct, or did I miss anything here?

It's not completely risk free - what happens if you lose the gift card? In addition, the gas company isn't losing anything - it's the grocery store where you bought the card that eats the 2% merchant fee for the gift card. They most likely make up for it with slightly higher prices on other items. The 2% on gift cards simply isn't material to them.

Plus, studies show that people tend to spend more when using credit cards than cash - I don't know of any specific studied for gift cards, but I expect the psychological aspect would be similar. The grocery store might also be hoping that you'll spend a little more in their store rather than coming in just for the gift card.

Could you churn a few bucks? Probably. You'd save 2% on the gas and get 1-2% back on your card. If you spend $100 per month in gas you'd net a $3-$4 gain.

  • Thanks for the answer! At least the gas station need to pay for manufacturing the gift cards, right?
    – Zuriel
    9 mins ago
If you buy a Marathon (or any other brand) gift card, you're giving the merchant cash now. Most people don't spend their gift card immediately so the company gets to use that cash as working capital until you redeem it. Many people also end up with gift cards that have a small amount left on them that linger in their wallets for quite a while. If you buy $47.30 worth of gas on a $50 card, it is a pain for most people to use up the remaining $2.70. So the company will often get to use that capital for a long time until state laws require them to treat it as unclaimed property. Plus, having a particular company's gift card in your wallet makes you relatively likely to use that brand rather than looking around to see if someone else has a better price.

Using a Marathon gift card at a Marathon station will generally have lower merchant fees than using a credit card. The reason gas stations charge a lower cash price is that it costs them a few percent of the transaction amount to run the payment through the card network. If they don't have to pay that overhead, they're willing to give you a better price for paying cash. If they know that they're going to pay less to run the gift card, they're willing to give you the cash price.

