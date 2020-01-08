0

When there are no shares available to short, it seems to me that there is a big demand for shorting and the price should go down. Demand for selling is higher than demand for buying. Buyers can't create sufficient amount of shares for shorting.

Likewise, when there are a lot of shares available to short then a lot of people are buying and shares available to short are growing. Price should rise short term.

Is this true or are there be other reasons for low and high values of shares available to short?

This is correct except for one detail. The price already has gone down or has risen. It's not a future effect, it's a past effect.

If something happened that made people expect the price to rise in the future, then people would immediately buy that stock to benefit from the future rise. This pushes the price up until you can no longer reasonably expect any particular future rise.

So you're right, but the price change has already happened. It cannot be the case that publicly available information about a liquid stock can make people reasonably expect the price to significantly increase or decrease in the future because people with that expectation would already buy or sell the stock (or adjust their prices for doing so) to account for the future expectation.

    Also worth adding to this that heavily shorted stocks can have very strange dynamics due to the fact that all the people who are short have to buy the shares back to deliver later (the classic short 'squeeze'), so while heavy short interest can look pessimistic, it can also be indicative of large expected price rises if they all have to scramble simultaneously to buy shares to return to the original owners. – Philip 6 hours ago

