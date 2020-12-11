0

I am just a high school student and had some doubts. So the price of a share is determined by demand and supply, so suppose I short a lot of shares thus increasing the supply, it will make it look as if people are not confident about the company anymore and to keep the loss at a minimum other shareholders might as well start selling their shares soon to make fewer losses and make me more profit. Will this actually happen or do people have a general consensus on what the price of a share of a company should be?

If they know how much a share should be worth then unlike many videos on youtube the price of a share should be determined by other factors and supply-demand should only be responsible for little fluctuations on a day-to-day basis? What are these factors?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Pranav is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Pranav is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.