I am just a high school student and had some doubts. So the price of a share is determined by demand and supply, so suppose I short a lot of shares thus increasing the supply, it will make it look as if people are not confident about the company anymore and to keep the loss at a minimum other shareholders might as well start selling their shares soon to make fewer losses and make me more profit. Will this actually happen or do people have a general consensus on what the price of a share of a company should be?

If they know how much a share should be worth then unlike many videos on youtube the price of a share should be determined by other factors and supply-demand should only be responsible for little fluctuations on a day-to-day basis? What are these factors?