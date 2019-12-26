1

Next year, it will be the first time I will filing for taxes. Though I have a pretty good understanding of how taxes work, I just want to confirm whether I need to include stocks that I have not sold and do not yield dividend on my IRS 1040 form.

For example, let's say I want to buy Facebook stocks. Throughout the year, Facebook would not pay out dividends because of its status as a growth company. Therefore, I would have no dividend yield. If I do not sell it, it seems that I do not have to be worried about capital gains/losses.

Therefore, would there be any mention at all on my tax forms about my Facebook stocks? Would I need a 1099-B or even have it issued? I think I know the answer, but I just want to confirm.

No, you don’t report stock purchases or stock you hold on your tax return.

Also, if the stock is held at a broker, as is typical, you don’t report it as a payer of dividends, either; the dividends are paid to you by the broker.

So, the IRS generally doesn’t know about any stock you own until you sell it.

If I do not sell it, it seems that I do not have to be worried about capital gains/losses.

Correct. You do not inform the IRS (via Form 1040 Schedule D) of capital gains and losses until you realize them (which is a fancy way of saying that you sold the underlying securities).

would there be any mention at all on my tax forms about my Facebook stocks?

Never. They don't want to know. All they care about is the total amount of short and long term realized gains/losses.

