Next year, it will be the first time I will filing for taxes. Though I have a pretty good understanding of how taxes work, I just want to confirm whether I need to include stocks that I have not sold and do not yield dividend on my IRS 1040 form.

For example, let's say I want to buy Facebook stocks. Throughout the year, Facebook would not pay out dividends because of its status as a growth company. Therefore, I would have no dividend yield. If I do not sell it, it seems that I do not have to be worried about capital gains/losses.

Therefore, would there be any mention at all on my tax forms about my Facebook stocks? Would I need a 1099-B or even have it issued? I think I know the answer, but I just want to confirm.