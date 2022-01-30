In 2015 I incurred a 10k capital loss. I haven't made much in capital gains from that year since so I haven't declared the losses on my 1040 in 2015 or any year since (I have a 1099 from 2015 to prove the loss) as I thought that I would wait until I'd need it. I might need to sell some stocks soon. How to record the losses of 2015 vs. any gains from any stocks that I would sell this year (2022)?
How to record capital losses from 2015 to offset against capital gains of current year (2022)?
-
Are you saying that there is nothing on the 2015-2020 tax forms saying you were carrying over losses?– mhoran_psprepyesterday
When you had a loss in 2015 it was recognized in 2015 and reportable on your 2015 tax return. It's not a "get out of jail" card you get to keep in your pocket.
2015 is a closed year and you can no longer amend that return. That is, you can amend it, but it won't change anything since any refund stemming from this additional loss wouldn't be paid to you due to the statute of limitations expiring. Since it's 10K and you probably had taxable income in all the years since then, it is unlikely that you can carry it forward to any year still open.
-
Well this is embarrassing, I just pulled up my pdf of my 2015 1040, I actually did put the loss on schedule D. I reported $3020 short term capital losses and $7223. (lines 7 and lines 15) How would I report in my 1040 for tax year 2021 so the IRS knows that I am trying to cancel out my capital gains in 2021 vs. the losses in 2015 and, how to do this in parallel with the capital losses in 2021? 10 hours ago
-
@curiousasker you wouldn't. You would look for capital losses carryover spreadsheet on your 2020 return for that. 10 hours ago