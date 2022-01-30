When you had a loss in 2015 it was recognized in 2015 and reportable on your 2015 tax return. It's not a "get out of jail" card you get to keep in your pocket.

2015 is a closed year and you can no longer amend that return. That is, you can amend it, but it won't change anything since any refund stemming from this additional loss wouldn't be paid to you due to the statute of limitations expiring. Since it's 10K and you probably had taxable income in all the years since then, it is unlikely that you can carry it forward to any year still open.