I am not a US person for tax purposes. I do however own stocks in the US and therefore am subject to a dividend tax rate of 30% (1).

If the total amount of my dividends (my total taxable income) was below my standard deduction, am I except from filing a US tax return?

My standard deduction would have been $12,400 in 2020 (2) as I'd be classified as a single taxpayer. The total amount earned from all dividends (every item in my 1099-DIV) is less than $3,000.

I am not subject to capital gains taxes or any other US taxes (according to my research) because I am a non US person. Just dividends.