Without knowing how and where the card details were obtained it is impossible to know if you can actually do anything to prevent a repeat.

If you were the victim of skimming: skimmers are generally designed to steal card data stored on the magnetic stripe when customers swipe their cards.

Maybe you have a really good eye for detail and can spot a tampered payment terminal to prevent getting skimmed. But that is hard and becomes impossible when for instance the skimmer is placed inside the pump at an unattended petrol station.

A better option is to stop swiping completely and start to pay with the chip, use NFC or ApplePay or similar, or go back to cash. That means that you don't swipe the card and nothing can be stolen.

Both small and large, brick and mortar as well as online, retailers have been the victims of data breaches where large amounts of customer credit card details were stolen from their (core/payment) systems, sometimes in (very sophisticated) attacks and at other times due to sloppy security.

As a customer you can't really do anything to prevent your card details from getting stolen from the merchant...

In many businesses not every employee will have their own company card and you may see that a single company card gets used by assistants, secretaries and/or others to make legitimate company purchases, travel arrangements, reservations etc. If "everybody" can use the card nobody will feel personally accountable and you run an increased risk that somebody makes unintentional or fraudulent transactions with the company card as it will be unclear who the culprit is.

Don't hand over your company card to colleagues/employees.

P.S. Some of my personal cards look almost identical to my company cards and I have been known to accidentally use the company card for private expenses