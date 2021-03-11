Background

My wife is in grad school and has no income. I have a high paying job and all bills are paid from my income from shared bank accounts. We both have high credit scores (> 750) though I think mine is slightly higher. I have 2 credit cards: One that I've had since high school that is unused and I keep open just for the credit history and the other I use daily. She has one card that's rarely used and she's had it for years.

Question

There is a significantly better card for our day to day purchases that we want to get. Neither of us are planning to close any current card accounts. Does it matter who applies for this new card as long as we both have high credit scores? We use each other's cards all the time.

I was thinking she would be better to get it since it would balance the number of cards between us but I don't think it matters that much.