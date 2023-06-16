I was in a public concert today and I went to buy food. It was a brand new card but the services men suspiciously said it didn't work by swiped it very slowly, and then tried to record the card number, activation date, and the CVV to the phone. I stopped him. He got another guy to swiped the card, and it worked.

I felt uncomfortable about this because with the CVV card and the card number etc, anyone can basically shop it online, so I was thinking about getting a new card instead. But there were two options, one is to report the card damaged and I got a new card with the new CVV, the other one was to report the card stolen and I got a new card with the new number. Obviously getting a new card with a new number was a bit more complicated, because I don't exactly know the card number myself and which web services or subscription I used it on since it's digitally managed.

Should I report stolen card or damaged card if the CVV was stolen?