I have a cousin with three children. One of these children suffered an injury and is severely disabled, resulting in significant financial hardship for the family. Extended family who are better off have assisted in several ways, including contributing to a 529 account for the children's future education. The family is also applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from Social Security.
Unfortunately, the 529 account is in my cousin's name which makes it count as assets on hand for purposes of figuring SSI eligibility. The idea has been suggested to move the account to be owned by someone not in their household to remove it from the SSI calculation and my name has come up.
My concerns are these:
- Is there a risk to me by accepting ownership of this account? E.g tax liability from a large "gift" or implications for college savings funds for my own children?
- Is there a risk to my cousin by me taking ownership of this account? We can assume that I'm honest and reasonably responsible. Situations that might seize my assets should be remote, but far from impossible.
- Is there a risk of fraud accusations? Transferring the account to my name would be for the express purpose of taking it out of my cousins balance sheet. I do not contribute to the fund and it would never be for the benefit of me or any in my own household.
- Is there anything else I'm not considering?
- What is the right kind of professional to ask about this? At the moment, I'm thinking either lawyer or CPA, but I have no relationship with either right now.