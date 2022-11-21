I was reading that severance packages get taxed differently from bonuses. But what about accrued PTO/sick time when you leave a company?

I read somewhere that:

the IRS treats a lump-sum payout of unused vacation as “supplemental wages” subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes according to the IRS Publication 15, (Circular E), Employer’s Tax Guide. Any federal income tax withheld will be at the IRS supplemental wage tax rate, depending on whether the supplemental payment is identified as a separate payment from regular wages or combined with regular wages. (For more information, please see Publication 15 and Treasury Decision 9276.)

I read both of those but it's not clear to me if there is any tax advantage to taking a cash lump sum versus something else such as "spending down" all your remaining PTO/sick time hours or negotiating continuing payments at the regular salary rate until your time is used up. I'm not sure what other options there might be. It sounds like a lot of it might depend on how the company reports your income, which means for the "cash out" approach you might be at the mercy of the payroll department.

At the same time, it's also not clear whether there is really any actual difference between the two or if a "cash out" simply front loads the same amount of taxes. In some cases it might be preferable (especially if one doesn't have any other income right away) to not have the "cash out" taxed at the rate as if it were regular income. That is to say, suppose one has 3 months of PTO being cashed out the tax rate is going to be much higher if the assumption in calculating the tax is that is how much is being earned each pay period.